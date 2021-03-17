Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 11th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTS opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $512.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

APTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

