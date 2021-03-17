Primas Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.78 million and $10.03 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

