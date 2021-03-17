Priveterra Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd

Priveterra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Priveterra Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Priveterra Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Priveterra Acquisition Corp.

