PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

