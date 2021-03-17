ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

