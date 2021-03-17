ProShare Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 564.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 575,574 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $695.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

