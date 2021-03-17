ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 138,308 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 623,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

