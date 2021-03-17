ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $20,815,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $9,542,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $9,011,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $5,886,000.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -161.35 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

