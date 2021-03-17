ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

HEES stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.