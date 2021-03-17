ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quanterix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,454 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

