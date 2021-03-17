ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 21,550 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000.

NYSE:AIV opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $688.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

