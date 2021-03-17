ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hawaiian by 182.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.