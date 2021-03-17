Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 890.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

