Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,874.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 34.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 183,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

