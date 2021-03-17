Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.28 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $81,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $373.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.56. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $376.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

