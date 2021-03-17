Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

