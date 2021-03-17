Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 242,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

