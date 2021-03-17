Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after buying an additional 135,734 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $46,328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 771,659 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 259,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

