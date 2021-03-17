Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.23

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Provident Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.