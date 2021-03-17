PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,128 shares during the period. PTC makes up about 1.2% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of PTC worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

Shares of PTC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,223. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

