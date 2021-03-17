PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of PTCT opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $48,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.