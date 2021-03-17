Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

