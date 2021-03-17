Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

