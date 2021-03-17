Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Loews by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,666,000 after purchasing an additional 431,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after acquiring an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $429,828 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.