Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.