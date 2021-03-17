Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 627 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 110.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 99.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $151.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.