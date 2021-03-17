Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 592,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NRG Energy by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

NYSE:NRG opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.