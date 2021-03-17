Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,714 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $36,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

