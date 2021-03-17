Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $38.18 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $38,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $671.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $688.41 and a 200-day moving average of $727.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

