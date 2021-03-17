Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $48.58 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Anthem were worth $48,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $343.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $344.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

