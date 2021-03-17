Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $35,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,472,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,422 shares of company stock valued at $144,810,308. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $328.00 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 429.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.39.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.