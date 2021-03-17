Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 35,149 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,149 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $43,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

