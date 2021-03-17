Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $51,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $145.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of -810.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

