Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 700 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

