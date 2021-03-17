Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,808 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 100,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.