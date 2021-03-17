Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,638 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after buying an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after buying an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

