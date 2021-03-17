Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,246 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Pretium Resources worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,140 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,082 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after buying an additional 1,727,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NYSE:PVG opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

