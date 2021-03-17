Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 34,590 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Brinker International worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EAT opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,544 shares of company stock valued at $861,010 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

