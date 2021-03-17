Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. 331,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,293. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,091 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 238,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

