Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By KeyCorp

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

NYSE:DGX opened at $122.68 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

