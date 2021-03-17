Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Issued By KeyCorp

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

