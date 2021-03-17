Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.95.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $65.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

