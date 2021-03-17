Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Cut by US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $23.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.