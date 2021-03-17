Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted by Analyst

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of eXp World in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.22 and a beta of 3.35.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,600 over the last ninety days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

