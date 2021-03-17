Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $653.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

