Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Lifted by Analyst

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $55.50 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,447,159 shares of company stock worth $403,510,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth about $4,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

