Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Brink’s Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Brink’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -332.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Brink’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,002,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $10,037,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,275,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Brink’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Brink’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

