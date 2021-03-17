Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Issued By KeyCorp

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Despegar.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DESP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NYSE:DESP opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.