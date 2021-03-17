Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Issued By Truist Securiti

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

AIZ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

