Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Raised by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

